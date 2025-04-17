Commodity Market: Gold price cross Rs 71,000 mark for first time

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price touched new all-time high in Kerala on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for the first time in the state. Gold is trading at Rs 71,360, up by Rs 840 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8920, up by Rs 105.

Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 760 per 8 gram. In last two days, gold price edged higher by Rs 1600 per 8 gram. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs95,900/10 gram. Further, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs87,908/10 gram. And, Silver, meanwhile, is priced at Rs95,820/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures touched a new all-time high of Rs 95,895 per 10 gram on Thursday, April 17. Silver May futures, meanwhile, opened on a softer note. The contracts dipped to Rs 95,420 per kg, down Rs 830 or 0.96. On Wednesday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 95,661 per 10 gram with a gain of 2.36%, and silver May futures contract settled at Rs 96,250 per kilogram with a gain of 1.56%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,346.20 an ounce, after touching a record high of $3,357.40 per ounce earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.4% to $3,359.50. On Wednesday, gold prices pierced the $3,300 an ounce barrier to hit record highs. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $32.78 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $969.05 and palladium fell 0.7% to $964.75.