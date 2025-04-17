ISSF World Cup 2025: Inder Singh Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhary win gold medal

Lima: In Shooting, the Indian pair of Inder Singh Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a gold medal in 10 metre Air Pistol Mixed Team event at ISSF World Cup 2025 in Lima, Peru. The Indian pair defeated Chinese duo of Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu by 17-9 in the finals.

Earlier, the Indian mixed duo of Olympic medalist Manu Bhakar and Ravinder Singh missed out on a podium finish after losing to Chinese pair of Qianke Ma and Yifan Zhang in the crucial Bronze medal match.

On Tuesday, Suruchi, won gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event, beating her double Olympic medallist compatriot, Manu Bhaker, who had to settle for silver. Saurabh also got on to the podium in the men’s 10m air pistol event by bagging bronze.