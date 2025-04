U-18 Asian Athletics Championships: Himanshu Jakhar wins India’s first-ever gold in Javelin Throw

Dammam: India’s Himanshu Jakhar made history by winning the country’s first-ever Asian U18 Athletics Championships gold in the men’s javelin throw in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. His winning throw of 67.57 meters is below of his personal best of 74.56 meters.

In the men’s high jump, Devak Bhusan won silver with a 2.03-meter leap. Aarti added another bronze to her name in the women’s 200m, clocking 22.41 seconds. She had earlier won bronze in the 100m. India also bagged silver in the men’s medley relay (100m+200m+300m+400m), with the team of Chiranth P, Sayed Sabeer, Saket Minj, and Kadir Khan finishing second behind China in 1:52.15.

India concluded its campaign with a total of 11 medals – comprising 1 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze.

Here all the Indian medallists from the U-18 Asian Athletics Championships:

Himanshu – gold medal in boys’ javelin throw

Devak Bhushan – silver medal in boys’ high jump

Nitin Gupta – silver medal in boys’ 5000m race walk

Tannu – silver medal in girls’ 400m

Nischay – silver medal in boys’ shot put

Chiranth P, Sayed Sabeer, Saket Minj and Kadir Khan – silver medal in boys’ medley relay

Nischay – bronze medal in boys’ discus throw

Aarti – bronze medal in girls’ 100m

Aarti – bronze medal in girls’ 200m

Shourya Ambure – bronze medal in the girls’ 100m hurdles

Lakshita Mahlawat – bronze medal in girls’ discus throw