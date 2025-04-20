IndiGo Flight Faces Laser Scare During Patna Landing, All Safe

Passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E-653 faced a brief but alarming situation on April 17 when a strong laser beam disrupted the aircraft’s landing at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan International Airport. The flight, arriving from Pune, was hit by the laser light around 6:40 PM, which temporarily impaired the pilot’s vision. The beam, suspected to have come from a nearby wedding venue’s DJ lights, caused instability during descent. Despite the distraction, the pilot successfully landed the plane, which later continued to its next leg to Ahmedabad.

Airport and local police launched an investigation into the incident, with Air Traffic Control officials warning about the serious risks laser lights pose to pilots during critical flight moments like landing. The use of laser beams from event venues near the airport, particularly during the wedding season, has been flagged as a recurring problem. Authorities have requested stricter action against violators and are working to trace the specific source of the beam used in this case.

This event highlights a broader aviation safety concern in India, where similar incidents have occurred at airports in Kolkata and Delhi over the years. Pilots from several airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, and Jet Airways, have previously reported vision disruptions from laser lights. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued advisories, and officials are considering public awareness drives and tougher penalties to prevent future risks to passenger and flight crew safety.