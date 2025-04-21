Market valuation of top-10 Indian firms surges Rs 3.84 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of the top-ten most valued firms in India jumped by Rs 3,84,004.73 crore in the holiday-shortened last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex jumped 3,395.94 points or 4.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty surged 1,023.1 points or 4.48 per cent.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed by Rs 76,483.95 crore to Rs 14,58,934.32 crore, the most among the top-ten firms. Bharti Airtel added Rs 75,210.77 crore taking its valuation to Rs 10,77,241.74 crore.

Reliance Industries’ market valuation surged by Rs 74,766.36 crore to Rs 17,24,768.59 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied by Rs 67,597 crore to Rs 10,01,948.86 crore. State Bank of India’s valuation jumped Rs 38,420.49 crore to Rs 7,11,381.46 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared by Rs 24,114.55 crore to Rs 11,93,588.98 crore and that of Bajaj Finance advanced Rs 14,712.85 crore to Rs 5,68,061.13 crore. ITC’s mcap went up by Rs 6,820.2 crore to Rs 5,34,665.77 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 3,987.14 crore to Rs 5,89,846.48 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever gained Rs 1,891.42 crore to Rs 5,57,945.69 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.