Char Dham Yatra: 75% Registrations to Be Done Online

The Char Dham Yatra will now see 75 percent of pilgrim registrations being conducted online, an increase of 15 percent from previous years, to make the pilgrimage smoother and more manageable. Only one-fourth of the total registrations will be done offline. Pilgrims can register via the official website (registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in) or the touristcareuttarakhand app. Based on suggestions from hoteliers and to manage the anticipated crowds, registration counters are being set up along the Yatra route for each of the four Dhams.

To ensure safety and ease during the pilgrimage, the government has introduced the tagline “Sugam, Sukhad aur Surakshit” (Easy, Pleasant and Safe). Authorities have also requested that VIPs and celebrities avoid visiting between May 2 and 31, which is expected to be the busiest period. Aadhaar-based registration has been made mandatory, and darshan will only be allowed on the date specified at the time of booking. Additionally, counters will be available at strategic locations such as Gauchar, Heena, Uttarkashi, Dobata, Damta, and Guptkashi to assist pilgrims on-site.

In line with the health initiative “Aaj se thoda kum” promoted by the Prime Minister, the state is encouraging eateries to reduce salt and sugar in meals served during the Yatra. Moreover, the government is also promoting nearby destinations like Valley of Flowers, Auli, Harshil Valley, and Devprayag to diversify tourism. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is actively promoting homestays as a way to boost rural tourism and bring economic development to remote villages by showcasing Uttarakhand’s cultural richness and natural beauty.