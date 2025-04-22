Gulf country announces heavy fines, 6 months in jail for visa overstayers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has tightened the penalties on visa overstayers in the kingdom. The Ministry on Interior said that visitors who overstay their visa will face a SAR50,000 fine in addition to up to 6 months in jail and deportation.

Also Read: Emirate in UAE cancels 10-year-old traffic violations for a fee

The authority emphasised the importance of adhering to the regulations and guidelines governing Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia has announced new hotel, accommodation rule during the Hajj season. The authority instructed all hospitality establishments in Makkah to avoid providing accommodation to individuals who do not possess a Hajj permit or an official entry permit for work or residence in the city during the Hajj season.