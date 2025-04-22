Indian national faces charge for outraging cabin crew’s modesty on Singapore flight

A 20-year-old Indian national is set to be charged in Singapore for allegedly outraging the modesty of a female cabin crew member on a flight to the city-state. The incident took place on February 28 and was reported to the police around noon. The accused reportedly assaulted the 28-year-old crew member while she was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory during the flight.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that as the crew member bent to pick up tissue paper from the floor, the man suddenly appeared behind her, grabbed her, and forced her into the lavatory with him. A female passenger who witnessed the act intervened quickly and helped the crew member out. The situation was promptly reported to the cabin supervisor, and upon landing at Changi Airport, the accused was arrested by the Airport Police Division.

The suspect will be formally charged with using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty—a crime punishable by up to three years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these. The police emphasized their commitment to protecting airline staff and passengers from sexual harassment, with Airport Police Division Commander M Malathi highlighting the importance of ensuring a safe environment for cabin crew, who are dedicated to passenger welfare.