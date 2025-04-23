J-K Govt Announces ?10 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Pahalgam Attack Victims

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each person killed in the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on Tuesday. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared the news on social media, condemning the attack as a “barbaric and senseless act” targeting innocent civilians. He expressed deep sorrow and emphasized that while no compensation could ever replace the lives lost, this financial aid is a gesture of solidarity and support.

In addition to the compensation for the deceased, the government has pledged Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for individuals who sustained minor injuries. The Chief Minister assured that arrangements are in place to ensure the respectful transportation of the deceased’s bodies to their respective hometowns. He also confirmed that those injured are receiving the best possible medical care.

The attack, which took place in the tourist hub of Pahalgam in South Kashmir, claimed the lives of at least 26 people, including tourists from the UAE and Nepal, and two locals. Several others were injured. Chief Minister Abdullah vowed that terrorism will not weaken the resolve of the people or the government, and efforts will continue until the perpetrators are brought to justice.