PM Modi Honors Pahalgam Terror Victims in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians. Expressing deep sorrow, he paid tribute to the victims and assured that justice would be served. The attack is being seen as the deadliest since Pulwama, triggering widespread outrage and condemnation across the country.

In response to the attack, PM Modi chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday. The high-level discussion, held at his official residence, included key ministers such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PM Modi also posted about the meeting on social media, underlining the government’s resolve to address the security lapse and act against the perpetrators.

Modi returned early from his official visit to Saudi Arabia to deal with the crisis. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led another security meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, and top officials to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The discussions focused on enhancing counter-terrorism measures and ensuring heightened vigilance in the region.