HP launches latest versions of EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook series laptops in India

Mumbai: HP has unveiled the latest versions of its EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook series laptops in India. The HP EliteBook and ProBook lineups are designed for enterprise and retail customers, and they include the HP EliteBook 8 (G1i, G1a), HP EliteBook 6 (G1q G1a), and HP ProBook 4 G1q models. The HP OmniBook family, which is introduced for creators, freelancers and everyday users consist of four models — OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook 5 16, OmniBook 7 Aero 13, and OmniBook X Flip 14.

The HP EliteBook 8 G1i has a starting price of Rs. 1,46,622, while the HP EliteBook 6 G1q is launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 87,440. The price of the HP ProBook 4 G1q starts at Rs. 77,200. They are currently up for sale via HP’s online store. Pricing for the HP EliteBook 8 G1a and HP EliteBook 6 G1a are yet to be revealed, but the company says they will be available for purchase soon via its online stores.

The price of HP OmniBook Ultra 14 begins at Rs. 1,86,499, while the price of OmniBook X Flip 14 starts at Rs. 1,14,999. The HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13 comes with a starting price of Rs. 87,499, and the OmniBook 5 16 arrives for a starting price of Rs. 78,999. All models will be available to purchase via HP’s online store and HP World stores across the country.

HP’s new EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook series run on Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors with a dedicated NPU capable of 40 to 55 trillion TOPS. The HP EliteBook 8 G1i ships with Windows 11 Pro and features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with 800 nits brightness. It runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 238V processor alongside Intel Arc graphics. It packs 32GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. It sports a 5-megapixel IR AI camera

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 runs on Windows 11 Home and boasts a 14-inch IPS touch display with 2.2K resolution. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 processor alongside an AMD Radeon 890M GPU. It carries 32GB RAM onboard and 1TB SSD storage. HP has packed a 9-megapixel IR AI camera on this version.

The HP OmniBook X Flip, HP OmniBook 7 Aero and HP OmniBook 5 come with Windows 11 Home. The former has a 14-inch OLED utra wide viewing angle (UWVA) touch display with 3K resolution, while the HP OmniBook 7 Aero has a 13.3-inch WQXGA IPS display. The HP OmniBook 5 has a 16-inch IPS 2K resolution display with 300 nits brightness.

The HP OmniBook X Flip can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor alongside Intel Arc graphics. The HP OmniBook 7 Aero and HP OmniBook 5 support up to an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 chipset alongside AMD Radeon 840M graphics.

All three models have 16GB of onboard RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The HP OmniBook X Flip and OmniBook 7 Aero get a 5-megapixel IR camera, while the OmniBook 5 features a HP True Vision 1080 pixel full-HD camera.

As Copilot+ PCs, the new EliteBook, ProBook, and OmniBook lineups are equipped with several AI features. They offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and feature backlit keyboards. They include HP’s on-device AI chatbot, HP AI Companion and provide real-time noise cancellation. They feature Poly Camera Pro, which offers AI-powered features like auto frames during video calls.