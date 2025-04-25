Indian Railways launches special trains from Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Indian Railways launched another special trains (04606/04605) from Katra in Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi. Similarly, a weekly train service has been notified for 5 pair of trips (on May 2, 9 16, 23 and 30 from Katra railway station.

The train will depart from Katra at 9.30 pm to Guwahati with enroute stoppages at Udhampur, Jammu, Pathankot and other multiple stoppages enroute. It will be a reserved special train with 20 coaches.

Another train service (04610/04609) has been notified for 10 pair of trips from Jammu to Banaras departing Jammu every Thursday at 6.20 am, from May 8 to July 10. Enroute stoppages will be at Pathankot, apart from various stoppages.ITt will be a reserved superfast special with 13 coaches.

On Wednesday the northern railway had announced two special unreserved trains from Katra to New Delhi for the stranded passengers and to accommodate the extra rush.