Gujarat Police Detain 550+ Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Statewide Crackdown

In a large-scale crackdown across Gujarat, police detained over 550 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who were found living in India using forged documents, officials said on Saturday. Authorities stated that deportation procedures would begin after the verification and interrogation processes were completed.

The operations were conducted through a coordinated effort involving the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), and local police units. Officials confirmed that all those detained had no valid documentation and had used fake papers to reside illegally in the country.

In Surat, an overnight joint operation by SOG, DCB, AHTU, PCB, and local police led to the detention of more than 100 Bangladeshi nationals. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Operations Group) Rajdeep Singh Nakum said these individuals had entered India unlawfully and would be deported after investigations concluded.