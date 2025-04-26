Honor launches new smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor GT Pro was launched in China. Honor GT Pro price is set at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage model. The 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,000), respectively.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor GT runs on MagicOS 9.0, which is based on Android 15. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2,700Hz touch sampling rate, PWM value of 4,20Hz and a peak brightness level of 6,000 nits. The Oasis polarised eye protection gaming screen has Honor’s Giant Rhino Glass coating. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Honor GT Pro has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.95 aperture and OIS support. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS support, 3x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Honor GT Pro include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, OTG, Wi-Fi 7 and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, IR sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, X-axis linear motor and proximity sensor.

The Honor GT Pro is also equipped with a self-developed RF-enhanced chip C1+ for enhanced signal strength. The phone has IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It boasts a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It comes with the company’s in-house E2 chip for enhanced energy efficiency.