Capital expenditure by private companies touch Rs 4.22 trillion

Mumbai: Capital expenditure by private companies grew nearly 7% from FY21 to FY24. Private sector capex touched Rs 4.22 trillion. Data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) showed this.

The intended capex is projected to rise further to Rs 6.56 trillion in FY25 before easing to Rs 4.89 trillion in FY26. The estimates are based on MoSPI’s very first round of a forward-looking survey on “Private Sector Capex Investment Intentions”, which draws from data submitted by 2,172 of the 3,064 responding enterprises.

Private capital expenditure, or Capex, is the money a private sector organization spends on long-term assets. Capital expenditures (CapEx) are funds used by a company to acquire, upgrade, and maintain physical assets such as property, plants, buildings, technology, or equipment. CapEx is often used to undertake new projects or investments by a company.

According to the survey, the average gross fixed assets (GFA) per enterprise in the private corporate sector, which stood at Rs 3,151.9 crore in 2021–22, rose by 4% to Rs 3,279.4 crore in 2022–23 and surged 27.5% to Rs 4,183.3 crore in 2023–24.

Gross fixed assets represent the total original cost of all tangible, long-term assets, including property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), before depreciation.

The highest GFA per enterprise, exceeding Rs 14,000 crore, was observed in the industry category electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply, followed by manufacturing enterprises ( Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore), the survey said.

Enterprises principally engaged in manufacturing activities accounted for more than 65% of the total gross fixed assets in the private corporate sector between 2021-22 and 2023-24 followed by enterprises engaged in electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (8-10%), it added.

The estimated capex per enterprise for 2021–22, 2022–23, and 2023–24 were Rs 109.2 crore, Rs 148.8 crore, and Rs 107.6 crore, with a provisional estimate of Rs 172.2 crore for 2024–25.

According to MoSPI, 40.3% of its surveyed enterprises plan to undertake capex on core assets in 2024–25, followed by 28.4% intending to invest in value addition to existing assets.

MoSPI classifies enterprises into three categories—manufacturing with a turnover of Rs 400 crore or more, trade with Rs 300 crore or more, and others with Rs 100 crore or more—resulting in a final survey frame of 16,025 enterprises.