PM Modi Opens 8,900 Cr Vizhinjam Port, Boosting Kerala’s Global Trade Links

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport on Friday, marking a major milestone in India’s maritime infrastructure development. The ?8,900 crore project, developed under a public-private partnership with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), is Kerala’s most ambitious infrastructure initiative and is expected to enhance the state’s role in global trade. The inauguration, attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reflected rare bipartisan support for a national project.

Constructed under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model, the Vizhinjam port is India’s first dedicated container transshipment hub. It is part of the Government of Kerala’s flagship infrastructure plans and aligns with the national vision of “Viksit Bharat.” By reducing India’s reliance on foreign ports for transshipment, the project aims to lower logistics costs, streamline shipping processes, and integrate India more efficiently into global trade networks.

Located strategically near one of the world’s busiest international shipping routes and featuring a natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters, Vizhinjam Port holds significant logistical advantages. Once fully operational, it is expected to become a key node in India’s trade framework, boosting regional economic growth and international maritime connectivity. Ahead of its launch, Kerala Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan, along with other state officials, emphasized the port’s economic potential and its role in transforming Kerala into a major player in global shipping.