Badrinath Dham Portals Reopen for Devotees

The portals of the revered Shri Badrinath Dham opened on May 4, marking the start of the six-month summer pilgrimage. Thousands of devotees from across India and the world gathered to witness the auspicious event, accompanied by devotional music from the Garhwal Scouts Regiment of the Indian Army. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present to offer prayers and participate in the sacred rituals, signaling the beginning of the annual spiritual journey to one of Hinduism’s most significant shrines.

Before the opening, the traditional Devbhara Yatra reached the temple, carrying the idols of Lord Badri Vishal along with deities like Uddhav ji, Kuber ji, and the Garuda Utsav palanquin. These idols had been housed at the Yogdhyan Badri temple in Pandukeshwar during the winter closure. Led by Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri and accompanied by hundreds of devotees, the procession passed through sacred spots including Devdarshini and Bhamani village, eventually reaching the temple’s main gate amidst chants of “Jai Badri Vishal.”

At 5:00 am, the temple’s portal-opening ceremony, or Dwar Puja, was conducted by Rawal Amarnath Namboodiri along with religious leaders, temple officials, and local dignitaries. Melodious hymns echoed through Badrish Puri as rituals took place at the temple complex. Following the ceremonies, Uddhav ji was placed in the Rawal’s worship chamber, while Kuber ji was taken to the Maa Nanda Devi temple in Bhamani village for an overnight stay, continuing the deeply rooted traditions of the Badrinath shrine.