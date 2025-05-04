Low intensity earthquake hits Rajasthan

Jaipur: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Sunday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. More details awaited.

Earlier on May 3, another earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Madhya Pradesh’s Betul, at a depth of 5 KM.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi region on Saturday (May 3), according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.9, with a depth of 109 km (68 miles). The epicenter was located in the Sulawesi region, which is known for its seismic activity.