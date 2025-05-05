2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography launched in India

Mumbai: The 2025 version of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has been launched in India. The model has been released at the starting price of Rs 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can pre-book the model by visiting authorised dealerships across the country. The same can also be done online using the company’s official website.

It has been offered in two powertrain options – the P250 petrol mild hybrid engine with a maximum power of 246 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine that is capable of producing a maximum power of 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces summer special trains between these cities: Full list

The 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography gets a full headlight setup, integrated DRLS, complemented by the signature style grill at the front with Land Rover branding on it. It also has Suedecloth headlining, sliding panoramic roof, Full Extended Leather Upgrade, Pixel LED headlights, and more.

The SUV rides on distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels adorned with Burnished Copper accents. The cabin features heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and 14-way electrically adjustable front seats. The Evoque features an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen integrated with the Pivi Pro infotainment system, complemented by a Meridian Surround Sound System.