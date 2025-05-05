Kawasaki launches Versys 650 in India: Details

Mumbai: Kawasaki has refreshed its popular sport tourer, the Versys 650, for 2025. The bike now meets the OBD2B emission regulations. The Versys 650 gets a brand-new grey and green paint scheme. The updated 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now priced at Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Versys 650 uses the 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 67 bhp and 61 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This engine setup is also used in other Kawasaki models like the Ninja 650, Z650, Z650RS, and Vulcan S.

Also Read: Public sector bank revises fixed deposit interest rates for second time

The adventure touring motorcycle weighs in at 218 kg and has a seat height of 845 mm. Up front, the motorcycle has twin 300 mm discs and at the rear is a single 250 mm disc. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres.