Aamir Khan unveils poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ sequel

Aamir Khan has officially launched the poster for Sitaare Zameen Par, the much-awaited sequel to his acclaimed directorial debut Taare Zameen Par. The film, set to release on June 20, has faced multiple delays but is finally ready to hit theatres. Announcing the release through his production house’s Instagram page, Khan shared a heartfelt caption describing the movie as “a film celebrating love, laughter and happiness.” The poster also carries the tagline, “Sabka apna apna normal,” underscoring the film’s inclusive message.

Unlike the original, Sitaare Zameen Par will be directed by R.S. Prasanna. Aamir Khan will not only star in the film but also co-produce it alongside his former wife Kiran Rao. The music for the film reunites the original team—Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy—with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom expressed deep emotional connections to the first film and high expectations for the new one, anticipating another impactful experience.

Although Sitaare Zameen Par does not continue the original storyline, Aamir Khan clarified that the film retains its core themes. He explained that while Taare Zameen Par brought audiences to tears, the new film aims to bring laughter through a comedic lens, while still focusing on characters who are differently abled. Based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions, the sequel shifts its tone but preserves the spirit of compassion, inclusion, and heartfelt storytelling that made the first film a cultural touchstone.