Astrological predictions for today, May 5

Mumbai: Today is the Udaya Tithi Ashtami of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 7:36 am today, after which Navami Tithi will start. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 12:20 pm tonight. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 2:01 pm today. Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated today. Apart from this, today is also Shri Baglamukhi Jayanti.
Aries
Today, your day will be full of confidence. The financial side will remain stronger than before. The blessings of elders will remain with you.
Lucky Colour- Pink
Lucky Number- 9
Taurus
Today will be a good day for you. You should be a little careful in your behaviour with the officers. There are chances of success for students today.
Lucky Colour- Red
Lucky Number- 1
Gemini
Today has brought happiness to you. You will feel full of energy. The work you do today will be completed before time. Today is a good day for people doing private jobs.
Lucky Colour- Maroon
Lucky Number- 5
Cancer
Today is a happy day for you. Do not waste your time on useless work. Today is a good day for computer students of this zodiac. The more you work hard, the better results you will get. Today, the situation will be in your favour.
Lucky Colour- Black
Lucky Number- 3
Leo
Today is going to be a very special day for you. People of this zodiac will get positive results from their hard work. You will be able to focus on all the work.
Lucky Colour- Green
Lucky Number- 1
Virgo
Today is going to be a great day for you. You will spend time with family. The financial side will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits to keep your health fit.
Lucky colour- Orange
Lucky number- 6
Libra
Today, your day has brought new happiness for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. The situation in the family will be fine. Health will be much better than before today.
Lucky colour- Purple
Lucky number- 3
Scorpio
Today will be an important day for you. Today, all your work will be completed easily. Your financial side will be strong.
Lucky colour- Yellow
Lucky number- 4
Sagittarius
Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing business at home.
Lucky colour- Red
Lucky number- 5
Capricorn
Today, your day has brought happy moments. There will be mutual harmony in married life.
Lucky colour- Blue
Lucky number- 7
Aquarius
Today, your day is going to be in your favour. Today, your financial condition will become good due to a sudden monetary gain. Today, you will get full support of luck in your work.
Lucky colour- Saffron
Lucky number- 6
Pisces
Today will be a favourable day for you. You will feel energetic. By working with patience, your pending work will also be completed. Today is a special day for the engineers of this zodiac. Today is a beneficial day for people doing private jobs.
Lucky colour- Pink
Lucky number- 4
