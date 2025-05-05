Astrological predictions for today, May 5

Mumbai: Today is the Udaya Tithi Ashtami of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 7:36 am today, after which Navami Tithi will start. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 12:20 pm tonight. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 2:01 pm today. Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated today. Apart from this, today is also Shri Baglamukhi Jayanti.

Aries

Today, your day will be full of confidence. The financial side will remain stronger than before. The blessings of elders will remain with you.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 9

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. You should be a little careful in your behaviour with the officers. There are chances of success for students today.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 1

Gemini

Today has brought happiness to you. You will feel full of energy. The work you do today will be completed before time. Today is a good day for people doing private jobs.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 5

Cancer

Today is a happy day for you. Do not waste your time on useless work. Today is a good day for computer students of this zodiac. The more you work hard, the better results you will get. Today, the situation will be in your favour.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a very special day for you. People of this zodiac will get positive results from their hard work. You will be able to focus on all the work.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will spend time with family. The financial side will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits to keep your health fit.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today, your day has brought new happiness for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. The situation in the family will be fine. Health will be much better than before today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today will be an important day for you. Today, all your work will be completed easily. Your financial side will be strong.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing business at home.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today, your day has brought happy moments. There will be mutual harmony in married life.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today, your day is going to be in your favour. Today, your financial condition will become good due to a sudden monetary gain. Today, you will get full support of luck in your work.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will feel energetic. By working with patience, your pending work will also be completed. Today is a special day for the engineers of this zodiac. Today is a beneficial day for people doing private jobs.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4