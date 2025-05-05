Bajaj Auto launches Chetak 3503 in India

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto has expanded the range of Chetak electric scooters sold in the Indian market with the launch of the new Chetak 3503. The electric two-wheeler has a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Chetak 35 Series has the Chetak 3501 (the top-of-the-range model), which comes priced at Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom), the Chetak 3502 with a price tag of Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom), and the latest 3501.

The EV features the same design and architecture as the Chetak 35 series and gets a 3.5 kWh battery pack. This unit delivers a range of up to 151 km on a single charge. The 3505 variant gets 35 litres of seat storage. The scooter has a top speed of 63 kmph.

The electric scooter comes with hill hold assist, a colour LCD cluster with Bluetooth and music control, call management, ride modes (Eco & Sports), along with LED headlights and more.