Chenab River water levels to rise in J-K, evacuation urged in Akhnoor

Following a significant drop in the water level of the Chenab River in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir, the local administration and police issued an urgent warning on Monday evening. They announced that the river’s water level was expected to rise sharply and urged residents to evacuate the area for their safety. The water level had initially dropped after the gates of the Baglihar and Salal Dams were closed earlier in the day.

Local residents expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, which they believe has contributed to the reduction in the river’s water levels. Some locals voiced their determination not to allow water to be supplied to Pakistan, standing behind the Prime Minister’s actions. One resident, Kalyan Singh, mentioned that the Chenab River once flowed at a height of 25-30 feet but now only had 1.5-2 feet of water, attributing this change to the government’s decision.

The drastic change in the water level left many locals in shock. One resident, aged 75, remarked that this was the first time in his life he had seen the river in such a condition, expressing gratitude to PM Modi for the decision. The developments came in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, after which India took several measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani diplomats involved in defense and military operations.