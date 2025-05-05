Commodity Market: Gold price gain after five days

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated in Kerala after five days. Gold price is gaining for first time this month. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 70,200, higher by Rs 160. One gram gold is priced at 8775, up by Rs 20.

Gold remained unchanged on Sunday and Saturday. Before that gold price declined by Rs 1720 per 8 gram in two days.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold index was in the green at Rs 93,271 per 10 gram, up Rs634/10 gm. Silver prices slumped by Rs 159/kg, to Rs93,130/kg.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 93,540/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 85,745/10 gm. Silver prices today are at Rs94,250/kg.

In global markets, price of sSpot gold gained 0.2% to $3,245.01 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,252.00. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $32.02 an ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $954.88 and palladium eased 0.2% to $951.36.