Cucumber noodles recipe

New Delhi: Cucumber contains plenty of water, fibre, and essential minerals. This keeps digestion healthy and help in weight loss.

Ingredients:

Cucumber – 2 (large, peeled)

Carrot – 1 (chopped lengthwise)

Capsicum – 1 (finely sliced)

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Black pepper powder – 1/4 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Green coriander – for garnish

Sesame seeds – 1 teaspoon (optional)

How to make:

Firstly, cut the cucumber in the form of noodles with the help of a spiraliser or peeler.

Cut carrots and capsicum into thin, long strips.

Now, put all these vegetables in a big bowl.

Add olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper on top.

Toss everything well so that the flavours mix well everywhere.

Add green coriander and sesame seeds on top.

Serve immediately.

You can also add cubes of paneer or tofu for protein.