Effective ways to please Saturn or Shani Dev

Mumbai: Saturn, or Shani as it is called in Vedic astrology, is one of the most feared planets in astrology. Saturn, also known as Shani is the planet of Karma and misfortune. Saturn is thought to be a planet that brings troubles. Saturn may be regarded as a cruel planet in Vedic astrology. However, it is also known as the God of Justice. The person’s actions determine their direction and outcomes. The planet Saturn has been referred to as the fruit bearer of Karma in Vedic astrology.

On the plus side, Saturn represents success, the rewards of labor, accountability, and democracy, without which we would not advance very far in life.

According to Vedic astrology, Shani is considered a cruel planet. However, Shani does not bother anyone without any reason unless you make a mistake at a critical point in your life. As your guide, Shani always keeps a watchful eye on you.

In Vedic astrology, it has been observed that Saturn’s transit in relation to the Moon sign creates a cycle by which a person feels completely surrounded, especially mentally. This is because both the Moon and Saturn exhibit contradictory behaviors. Shani is regarded as the god of justice because it never permits injustice to befall anyone.

During Saturn’s major transit or sub-transit phases, such as Shani Mahadasha or Sade Sati, you may feel restlessness, fear, pain, suffering, health issues, grief, loss of loved ones, loss of sources of income, etc. Saturn’s negative influence will cause difficulties in all aspects of your life, whether personal or professional.

Tips To Eliminate The Negative Effects of Saturn

Donate to the needy- Giving to those in need will enable the natives to build positive Karma and will also lessen the effects of the Shani Mahadasha period. Giving black clothes, mustard seeds, or mustard oil is regarded as lucky. One can easily draw the blessings of Saturn from the blessings of the needy and disadvantaged people.

Feed the hungry and needy- During the Shani Dasha, serving food and feeding the poor and needy is also considered an effective remedy. Home-cooked food should be served to the hungry with love.

Treat everyone with respect- If Saturn is inauspicious in your Kundali, be sure to treat the people, especially those who work under you, whether in your home, office, or business, with respect.

Feed the crows- In Hindu mythology, the crow is Shani Dev’s vehicle, so feeding the crow every day will cause miraculous changes in your life. If you want to experience Shani Dev’s blessings, make sure to do this, especially on Saturday, the day dedicated to Saturn. Additionally, crows also represent our forefathers, and Saturn governs elders and old age. So feeding the crows also means honoring your ancestors, who will be taking on your bad Karma while also bestowing blessings on you.

Become more disciplined in your life- Create a schedule, a to-do list, and some structure in your life! Saturn, the planet of discipline in astrology, is trying to instill these traits in you.

Eliminate the clutter from life- We fear Saturn because it is the great eliminator. One simple way to appease Saturn is to declutter! Remove clutter from your life and mind by getting rid of things you no longer need, spending time in silence and meditation, and avoiding relationships that don’t help you grow.

Stay in the present- Learn to live in the moment and respect Saturn! If you’re wondering how to be present at the moment, meditation is a great place to start.

In addition to the remedies above, one can also say some powerful Mantras to please Saturn. Shani can be appeased by chanting the Mantras below that help in reducing the negative effects of the planet.

Reciting the Shani Mantra “Om Pram Prim Prom Sah Shanischaraya Namah” is an effective way to appease Saturn. It would also be appropriate to chant Shani Beej Mantra and Gayatri Mantra at least once daily.

One can also control the negative effects of Saturn by reading the Hanuman Chalisa. To overcome Saturn’s negative influence, pray to Hanuman with devotion and complete trust, as devotees of Hanuman are thought to be protected from the negative effects of Shani.