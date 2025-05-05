Foreign Portfolio Investors turn net buyers of Indian equities first time in three months

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities first time in three months in April. FPIs invested Rs 4223 crore into the Indian equity market in April.

This flow has helped in narrowing the outflow to Rs 1.12 trillion in 2025 so far. The inflow into the equity market comes following an outflow of Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February and Rs 78,027 crore in January.

On the other hand, FPIs took out Rs 13,314 crore from debt general limit and withdrew Rs 5,649 crore from debt voluntary retention route during the period under review.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.