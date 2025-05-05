Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against U.S. dollar

Mumbai: The rupee gained against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday (May 5, 2025). As per forex traders, sustained foreign investor interest in Indian assets, sharp decline in crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities enthused investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at Rs 84.45 and touched a high of Rs 84.18 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 39 paise over its previous close. On Friday (May 2), the rupee witnessed high volatility as it hit a seven-month high and rose past the 84 per dollar level but pared all gains to settle 3 paise lower at 84.57 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.26% at 99.76. Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves increased $1.983 billion to $688.129 billion during the week ended April 25. This is the eighth consecutive week of a rise in the kitty, which had jumped 8.31 billion to $686.145 in the previous reporting week.