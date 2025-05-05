Hero launches 2025 Hero HF 100 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated version of the Hero HF 100. The bike now comes at a starting price of Rs 60,118 (ex-showroom) and has received changes in the powertrain to make it OBD-2B compliant. This iteration of the bike will be sold alongside the non-OBD-2B model.

The non-OBD-2B model continues to be sold at Rs 59,018 (ex-showroom). It continues to have the Red Black, and Blue Black paint scheme options.

The Hero HF 100 is based on a tubular double cradle frame and houses a 97.2 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which produces 8 hp of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. This power is routed to the rear wheel via a 4-speed gearbox working with a multiplate wet clutch

The 2025 Hero HF 100 features RSU telescopic front forks, rear twin shocks, drum brakes on both ends, and 18-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear, all set on a cradle chassis. The headlights continue to be halogen, along with the tail lights and turn signals. The instrumentation remains analog.