‘HIT 3’ crosses ?50 crore in opening weekend

Nani’s latest Telugu film HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has turned out to be a box office hit, collecting over ?50 crore domestically within just four days of release. Released on May 1, 2025, this third instalment in the HIT franchise received acclaim for its intense storyline and Nani’s compelling performance. The movie opened strong with ?21 crore on Day 1, followed by collections of ?10.5 crore, ?10.4 crore, and ?9.41 crore over the next three days, taking the domestic total to ?51.7 crore. Globally, it grossed ?68.4 crore, including ?19 crore from overseas markets.

Nani’s role as the smart and emotionally layered investigator Krishna Dev (KD) has drawn significant praise, with critics hailing it as one of his most nuanced performances. His portrayal effectively balanced dramatic depth with action, adding richness to the film’s suspenseful plot. Despite facing box office competition from Suriya’s Retro, which earned ?43 crore domestically in the same time frame, HIT 3 maintained a strong lead, especially in Telugu-speaking regions, boosting audience curiosity and turnout.

The film’s commercial success was driven by its tight screenplay, brisk editing, and well-placed surprise cameos, which kept viewers engaged. Urban multiplexes in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai recorded high footfalls, further contributing to the film’s momentum. With strong word-of-mouth and sustained interest, HIT: The Third Case is poised to extend its theatrical run, reinforcing Nani’s star power in the Telugu film industry.