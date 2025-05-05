India chokes $500 million indirect trade with Pakistan

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the Indian government has imposed a comprehensive trade ban on goods originating from Pakistan, whether directly or indirectly routed through third countries like the UAE, Sri Lanka, or Singapore. This step, formalized through a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on May 2, marks a significant tightening of India’s trade stance toward Pakistan by sealing a long-exploited loophole that allowed Pakistani exports to enter India via intermediaries.

The DGFT’s amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 explicitly prohibits the direct or indirect import, or even the transit, of any Pakistani-origin goods into India. This means that goods repackaged or shipped through other nations will now be barred if their original source is traced back to Pakistan. The move follows a similar earlier decision to limit visa access for Pakistani nationals and represents India’s second major non-military measure in response to the terror attack, reinforcing its broader national security objectives.

India and Pakistan’s trade ties have steadily deteriorated since 2019. Following the Pulwama terror attack, India revoked Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation status and imposed steep tariffs, prompting Islamabad to suspend bilateral trade after India scrapped Article 370. Consequently, trade dropped from \$2.5 billion in FY19 to just \$1.2 billion in FY24. While direct imports from Pakistan had nearly ceased, indirect trade remained active—amounting to around \$500 million annually—via third-country intermediaries. Goods like fruits, leather, and chemicals were often disguised through repackaging. The new policy compels Indian customs to strictly verify the origin of imports, cutting off these alternative channels.

Experts say India’s economy will face minimal impact, as it has already adjusted to the lack of Pakistani imports. The only noticeable change might be the absence of niche products like pink Himalayan salt. However, for Pakistan, the economic blow is more severe. With its economy already strained by inflation and currency pressures, losing even this indirect trade revenue is a setback. Moreover, the move underscores India’s strategic shift to using long-term economic tools in its response to cross-border terrorism.