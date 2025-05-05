India urges ADB to halt funding to Pakistan

India has formally urged the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to cut financial assistance to Pakistan, intensifying its diplomatic and economic pressure on Islamabad following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The demand was raised by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with ADB President Masato Kanda at the 58th ADB Annual Meeting held in Milan, Italy. According to sources, this funding cut request was among several key points discussed during the bilateral meeting.

In addition to pressing ADB, India has already taken significant steps against Pakistan, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which could drastically reduce Pakistan’s water supply over time. India is also expected to approach the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to push for Pakistan’s re-entry into the grey list, citing its continued support for terrorism. Meanwhile, Sitharaman used the platform to highlight India’s economic reforms and policy measures aimed at private sector-led growth, such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, GST, corporate tax reforms, and infrastructure initiatives like GatiShakti and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Sitharaman, who is leading the Indian delegation, will take part in various high-level sessions during the ADB meeting, including the Governors’ Business and Plenary Sessions, as well as the seminar on “Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience.” In a social media post, the Finance Ministry emphasized India’s offer to ADB as a testing ground for innovative financial models aligned with the country’s development goals. ADB President Kanda, in turn, reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting India’s long-term growth vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap.