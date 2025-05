Indian Railways announces summer special trains between these cities: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced the operation of Summer Special trains between Firozpur Cantt–Patna–Firozpur Cantt and Amritsar–Darbhanga–Amritsar.

The train for Firozpur Cantt–Patna–Firozpur Cantt Summer Special (Train Nos. 04602/04601) –

Train No. 04602 will run from Firozpur Cantt to Patna every Wednesday and Saturday from May 7 to July 12, 2025 (20 trips).

Departure: 3:10 PM from Firozpur Cantt, Arrival: 6:00 PM the next day at Patna

Train No. 04601 will return from Patna to Firozpur Cantt every Thursday and Sunday from May 8 to July 13, 2025 (20 trips), Departure: 8:50 PM from Patna, Arrival: 11:55 PM the following night at Firozpur Cantt

This train will have stops at Moga, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Raebareli, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur.

Amritsar–Darbhanga–Amritsar Summer Special (Train Nos. 04608/04607) –

Train No. 04608 will run from Amritsar to Darbhanga every Friday from May 9 to July 11, 2025 (10 trips)

Departure: 8:10 PM from Amritsar,

Arrival: 2:30 AM (second day) at Darbhanga

Train No. 04607 will run in the return direction from Darbhanga to Amritsar every Sunday from May 11 to July 13, 2025 (10 trips),

Departure: 4:00 AM from Darbhanga,

Arrival: 10:30 AM the next day at Amritsar.

This train will stop at: Beas, Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Dhandari Kalan, Sirhind, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur.