Kerala Akshaya Centre staff admits forging NEET hall ticket after missing deadline

A case of serious examination fraud has surfaced in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, where Greeshma, an employee at an Akshaya Center in Neyyattinkara, admitted to forging a NEET hall ticket for a 20-year-old student from Parassala. The forgery came to light when the student attempted to write the exam at a center in Thaikkavu School, Pathanamthitta. Officials became suspicious upon discovering that another candidate with the same roll number was simultaneously appearing for the exam in Thiruvananthapuram. The student was briefly allowed to write the exam before being stopped, and a complaint was filed by the exam center authorities.

According to the police, the student’s mother had paid Rs. 1850 to Greeshma to submit the NEET application. However, Greeshma failed to do so within the deadline. In an attempt to cover up her negligence, she generated a fake hall ticket using details of a random college in Pathanamthitta found on Google, assuming the student would not travel that far to attend the exam. The forgery was detected through barcode mismatches and inconsistencies in the certificate section of the hall ticket.

Based on statements given by the student and his mother, the police inspected the Akshaya Center in Neyyattinkara and took Greeshma into custody. She confessed to creating the fake document, and authorities have seized the center’s computer and hard disk as part of the investigation. Greeshma’s formal arrest will take place after transferring her to Pathanamthitta. An FIR has also been registered against the student, with police continuing to examine whether he and his mother were knowingly involved in the forgery.