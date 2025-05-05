Know how to reset your EPF passbook password

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) helps manage savings, pension, and insurance schemes for employees in India’s organised sector. EPFO has more than 24 crore member accounts. Members can easily check their PF balance online using their EPF passbook and login credentials at the official website, epfindia.gov.in.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to reset your EPF passbook password:

Step 1: Go to the official website epfindia.gov.in or the Unified Portal at mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface.

Step 2: Click on ‘Forgot Password’ and enter your UAN number. Then click ‘Verify’.

Step 3: Your registered mobile number will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Fill in your details like name, date of birth, gender, KYC type, and document number.

Also Read: Kawasaki launches Versys 650 in India: Details

Step 5: Click on the ‘Verify’ button.

Step 6: Once your details are verified, you’ll receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and create a new password (type it twice to confirm).

Step 8: After successfully resetting your password, click ‘Login’ to access your account using the new password.