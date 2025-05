Lord Murugan mantras for success

Mumbai: Lord Murugan is the son of the Hindu God of Destruction, Lord Shiva and the brother of the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesh (The elephant-headed God). Lord Murugan has two wives – Valli and Devasena. Murugan is often referred to as “The god of the Tamils” and is worshiped primarily in areas with Tamil influences, especially South India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

His six most important shrines in India are the ‘Six Abodes of Murugan’, which are temples located in Tamil Nadu, also known as Arupadai Veedu Murugan temples. Murugan rides a peacock and wields a bow in battle. The ardent devotees of Murugan call him by a variety of names – Karthilkeya, Arumuga, Shanmuga, Guhan, Skanda and Lord Subramanya. During His bachelorhood, Lord Murugan is also regarded as Kumaraswami (Bachelor God), ‘Kumara’ meaning a bachelor and ‘Swami’ meaning God.

Murugan Mantras

Murugan Moola Mantra

“Om Sharavana-bhavaya Namaha”

Meaning: ‘Adorations to Lord Subrahmanya.’

Murugan Sloka

“Gyaanashaktidhara skanda

valliikalyaaNa sundara

devasenaa manaH kaanta

kaartikeya namo astute

OM subrahmanyaaya namah”

Meaning: ‘Salutations to Lord Kartikeya, who is also known as Skanda. He is the one who holds the staff of intelligence, and holds the beautiful beloved of Goddess Vallii. He is the enchanter of the mind of Goddess Devasena. I offer adorations repeatedly to that Divine Kartikeya.’

Sri Subramanya Pancharatnam

This mantra is also known as Murugan Pancharatna stotram and is a six-verse prayer chanted everyday by devotees, especially on Sashti Viratham days.

“Shadananam, chandana lepithangam,

Mahorasam, divya mayoora vahanam,

Rudrasya soonum, sura loka nadam,

Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye

Jajwalyamanam, sura brunda vandyam,

Kumaradhara thada mandirastham,

Kandarpa roopam, Kamaneeya gathram,

Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye

Dwishadbujam dwadasa divya nethram,

Trayee thanum soolamasim dadhanam,

Seshavatharam, kamaneeya roopam,

Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye

Surari gorahava shobhamanam,

Surothamam shakthi daram kumaram,

Sudhaara shakthyayudha shobhi hastham,

Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye

Ishtartha sidhi pradha meesa puthram,

Ishtannadham bhoosura kamadhenum,

Gangodbhavam sarva jananukoolam,

Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye

Ya slokamidham padatheeha bhakthya,

Brahmanya deva nivesitha manasa san,

Prapnothi bhogamakilam bhuvi yadyadishtam,

Anthe cha gachathi muda guha samyameva”

Sri Subramanya Karavalambam

This is one of popular mantras of Lord Subramanya, which is chanted by almost all devotees.

“Hey Swaminatha karunakara deena bandho,

Sree Paravatheesa mukha pankaja padma bandho,

Sreesadhi deva gana poojitha pada padma,

Valleesa nadha mama dehi karavalambham

Devadhi deva sutha, deva ganadhi nadha,

Devendra vandhya mrudu pankaja manju pada,

Devarshi narada muneendra sugeetha keerthe,

Valleesa nadha mama dehi karavalambham

Nithyanna dana nirathakhila roga harin,

Bhagya pradhana paripooritha bhaktha kama,

Sruthyagama pranava vachya nija swaroopa,

Valleesa nadha mama dehi karavalambham

Krouncha surendra parigandana sakthi soola,

Chapa thi sasthra parimanditha divya panai,

Sree kundaleesa drutha thunda sikheendra vaha,

Valleesa nadha mama dehi karavalambham

Devadhi deva radha mandala Madhya methya,

Devendra peeda nagaram druda chapa hastha,

Sooram nihathya sura kotibhiradyamana,

Valleesa nadha mama dehi karavalambham

Heeradhi rathna vara yuktha kireeda hara,

Keyura kundala lasath kavachabhirama,

Hey Veera tharaka jayaa amara brunda vandhya,

Valleesa nadha mama dehi karavalambham

Panchaksharadhi manu manthritha ganga thoyai,

Panchamruthai praudhithendra mukhair muneendryai,

Pattabhishiktha maghavatha nayasa nadha,

Valleesa nadha mama dehi karavalambham

Sree karthikeya karunamrutha poorna drushtya,

Kamadhi roga kalushi krutha drushta chitham,

Sikthwa thu mamava kala nidhi koti kantha,

Valleesa nadha mama dehi karavalambham.”