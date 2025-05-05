Nationwide mock drills on May 7 to assess civil defence: MHA

In response to escalating tensions with Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a nationwide civil defence mock drill on May 7. This exercise, the first of its kind since 1971, aims to evaluate India’s readiness for potential hostile attacks. The drill will include activation of air raid sirens, training civilians and students in emergency self-protection, blackout protocols, camouflaging of vital infrastructure, and updated evacuation procedures. These steps reflect a major shift toward strengthening civil preparedness in the face of external threats.

Sources indicate that these defence measures are being implemented amid rising security concerns after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The government has activated crash blackouts, conducted camouflaging exercises at sensitive installations, and trained civilians in response protocols. On Sunday, Ferozepur Cantonment in Punjab held a 30-minute blackout drill to test enforcement capabilities. Additionally, India has placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and banned all imports and goods transit from Pakistan, demonstrating its intention to apply pressure across economic and diplomatic fronts.

Militarily, the Indian armed forces have been granted complete autonomy in determining the timing and nature of their response to the attack. Intelligence reports presented during high-level security briefings point to cross-border involvement, indicating a deliberate attempt to destabilize the region during the election period. Political leaders across parties have backed decisive action, as India prepares to counter the threat through coordinated military, civil, and economic measures.