Neemrana Hotel Firing: NIA Raids 10 Sites in 3 States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at ten locations across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi as part of its probe into the 2024 Neemrana hotel firing case. This incident is linked to Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, who is wanted in India for his involvement in multiple violent and terror-related offences. Officials said Dalla has been implicated in over 50 cases, including murder, extortion, and terror financing, and was declared a terrorist by the Indian government in 2023, following a Red Corner Notice in 2022.

The firing took place on September 8, 2023, when around 35 bullets were shot in and around Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, Rajasthan. According to the NIA, the attack was intended to spread terror and intimidate the hotel’s owner and manager, who had earlier received international threat calls demanding extortion. The attackers used prohibited firearms and sought to create fear among locals while targeting the hospitality business for financial gain.

During the searches, the NIA seized electronic devices and other incriminating evidence from the residences of suspects and accused individuals. Investigators believe these people were actively involved in aiding Arsh Dalla and his associate Dinesh Gandhi by financing and carrying out violent acts. The NIA stated that these actions were part of a broader strategy to collect money for banned Khalistani outfits, with local gangsters and their collaborators pressuring businesspeople and other targets to pay large sums through threats and violence.