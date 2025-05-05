PM Modi chairs high-level security meeting on Pahalgam terror attack response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security review meeting with key officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Govind Mohan, to evaluate India’s response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. The attack, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians, prompted this strategic consultation to assess the country’s options and countermeasures. This meeting is part of a series of discussions with senior defense and security leaders, which have included briefings from Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh over the past few days.

The review meeting followed an earlier gathering where PM Modi granted the Indian armed forces full operational freedom, enabling them to decide on the mode, timing, and targets for a retaliatory response to the attack. PM Modi reiterated India’s resolve to take decisive actions against terrorism. Alongside this, senior military leaders, including Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, have been providing updates on the security situation and developments in critical maritime areas, ensuring that all security dimensions are considered in the response plan.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, India has implemented several significant measures, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, downgrading diplomatic relations, and halting imports from Pakistan. Other actions include closing the Attari land border crossing, suspending postal services, and banning Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports. These steps reflect India’s firm stance on national security and its commitment to counterterrorism efforts in the region.