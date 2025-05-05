Public sector bank revises fixed deposit interest rates for second time

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for retail deposits below Rs 3 crore. This is for second time that the lender is revising the interest rates. Earlier the bank announced similar changes in April 2025.

PNB announced a rate cut of up to 25 basis points (bps) on select short- and medium-term tenures. After the latest revision, PNB now offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.50 per cent to 7.10 per cent for general citizens across maturities between 7 days and 10 years. The highest rate of 7.10 per cent is available on a 390-day deposit.

Also Read: Motorola launches Edge 60 Pro in India: Price, Specifications

Senior Citizens (between the age of 60 to 80 years) will receive an extra 50 bps for deposits up to 5 years, and an extra 80 bps for deposits beyond 5 years. The effective interest rate will be 4.00 per cent to 7.60 per cent.

Super Senior Citizens (80 years & above) will also receive an additional 80 bps across all maturities. The effective interest rate will be 4.30 per cent to 7.90 per cent.