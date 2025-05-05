SC rejects plea for tourist safety forces in remote, hill areas

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, which sought directives for enhanced safety measures for tourists in hilly and remote areas, including the deployment of armed forces at major tourist sites. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, strongly criticized the petition, labeling it as “publicity interest litigation” and questioned Tiwari’s motives. The judges asked pointed questions about who might be prompting him to file such PILs and expressed concern over the seriousness of the petition’s intent.

Tiwari, defending himself, claimed that the PIL was focused solely on public safety, especially in light of recent terrorist attacks on tourists, such as the one in Pahalgam. He argued that tourists are increasingly becoming soft targets, and the absence of proper security in sensitive areas was alarming. The plea also asked for the creation of a dedicated special force to protect tourists and the establishment of adequate medical facilities in remote tourist areas. However, the court remained unconvinced, suggesting that the PIL lacked depth and factual grounding, and warned Tiwari that he might be liable for costs if he continued filing similar petitions.

Despite Tiwari’s insistence that the petition was motivated by concerns for public safety and the economic significance of tourism, the court ruled that his intent seemed more aligned with gaining publicity than addressing a genuine public issue. The plea cited international guidelines on tourist protection and claimed administrative failure in implementing adequate security measures. It also highlighted a disparity in the protection afforded to VIPs versus ordinary citizens. Nonetheless, the court dismissed the PIL, reiterating that such sensitive matters must be handled with genuine care and not used as tools for self-promotion.