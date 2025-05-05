Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices are trading higher on Monday, amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex was at 80,743.02, up 241.03 points or 0.30 per cent higher. The NSE Nifty was at 24,441.15, up 94.45 points or 0.39 per cent stronger.

Buying was seen in midcap and smallcap stocks. The Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.75% or 400 points higher to open at 54,105. Nifty smallcap 100 index was up 4 points at 16,446.On the sectoral front, auto, IT, pharma, FMCG and infra major gainers. PSU bank, media, realty were major laggards. The Nifty Oil & Gas rose 1.29% to trade at 11,406.55 level.

Top gainers were Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ITC. Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, L&T and IndusInd Bank were major losers.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers for the 12th consecutive session on May 2 as they bought equities of Rs 2,769 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities of Rs 3,290 crore.