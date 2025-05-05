Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India: Details

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of the Exclusive Edition of the Innova HyCross. The Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is introduced at Rs 32.58 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition will be retailed exclusively in the ZX(O) variant. Also, it will be available from May 2025 through July 2025, in just two colours – Super White and Pearl White, in limited quantity.
This new rendition offers distinguished styling and an enhanced cabin experience with the following additions:
Exterior Changes
Dual Tone Exterior
Front Under Run
Front Grill Garnish
Wheel Arc Moulding
Outside Rear View Mirror (OVRM) Garnish
Exclusive Badge
Rear Under Run
Rear Door Chrome Lid Garnish
Black Elements
Roof
Front Grill
Rear Garnish
Alloy Wheels
Hood Emblem
Interior Changes
Dual Tone Interior
Instrument Panel
Door Fabric
Seat Material
Center Console Lid
Air Purifier
Leg Room Lamp
Wireless Charger
The MPV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder strong-hybrid powertrain that produces a total of 186hp and 206Nm, and comes mated to an e-CVT. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 23.24kpl for the hybrid. Features like the second-row captain seats with powered ottoman, front ventilated seats, dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and the ADAS suite have been retained from the ZX(O) as well.
