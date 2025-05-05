Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India: Details

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of the Exclusive Edition of the Innova HyCross. The Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is introduced at Rs 32.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition will be retailed exclusively in the ZX(O) variant. Also, it will be available from May 2025 through July 2025, in just two colours – Super White and Pearl White, in limited quantity.

This new rendition offers distinguished styling and an enhanced cabin experience with the following additions:

Exterior Changes

Dual Tone Exterior

Front Under Run

Front Grill Garnish

Wheel Arc Moulding

Outside Rear View Mirror (OVRM) Garnish

Exclusive Badge

Rear Under Run

Rear Door Chrome Lid Garnish

Black Elements

Roof

Front Grill

Rear Garnish

Alloy Wheels

Hood Emblem

Interior Changes

Dual Tone Interior

Instrument Panel

Door Fabric

Seat Material

Center Console Lid

Air Purifier

Leg Room Lamp

Wireless Charger

The MPV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder strong-hybrid powertrain that produces a total of 186hp and 206Nm, and comes mated to an e-CVT. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 23.24kpl for the hybrid. Features like the second-row captain seats with powered ottoman, front ventilated seats, dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and the ADAS suite have been retained from the ZX(O) as well.