Vivo launches new Android tablets: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo introduced new Android tablets- Pad 5 Pro and Vivo Pad SE- in China. Price of Vivo Pad 5 Pro is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 3,099, CNY 3,399, CNY 3,699 and CNY 3,899, respectively (ranging from Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 45,000).

The lightweight variant of the Vivo Pad 5 Pro is priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 16GB+512GB model. The tablet is offered in Cold Star Gray, Cloud Pink, Light Feather White and Spring Tide Blue colour options. The Light Feather White shade is exclusive to the lightweight variant.

The Vivo Pad SE starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 6GB+128GB model. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB version are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600). The Soft Light Edition of Vivo Pad SE costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB+256GB model. The 8GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB models are priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000), respectively. It is available in Blue, Dark Gray and Titanium shades.

The Vivo Pad 5 Pro runs on Origin OS 5, based on Android 15, and features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064×3,096 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display has HDR 10 support and is touted to deliver 1200 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage.

The Vivo Pad 5 Pro features a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the rear and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for video calling and selfies. It has an eight-speaker panoramic acoustic system.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Pad 5 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor and light sensor.

Vivo has packed a 12,050mAh battery on the Pad 5 Pro with 66W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of online movie watching time and a maximum 70 days of standby time on a single charge.