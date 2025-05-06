8 killed, 2 injured in collision between car and tractor

Katihar: In a tragic incident, at least 8 people died and 2 others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a tractor. The accident took place Sameli block office in Bihar’s Katihar district.

The car passengers were returning from a wedding function. ‘At least eight persons, all men, died and two others were injured when an SUV in which they were travelling collided head-on with a tractor coming from the opposite direction on the NH-31 near the Sameli block office,’ Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma told PTI.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee decline against US dollar

Police immediately reached the spot and rushed the victims to the nearest government hospital where eight were declared brought dead. The two injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.