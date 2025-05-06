Know how sleep affects sex life

Sleep is important. Lack of quality sleep brings us problems in mental and physical health, reduces our productivity at work and also makes us feel more tired. Lack of sleep can also destroy your sex life.

There are many ways that lack of sleep can seriously affect your sex life… and, as a result, there are many other ways that through quality sleep you can improve your sex life.

The better a woman sleeps, the higher her libido

A study of more than 93,000 women between the ages of 50 and 79 found that the better women sleep—meaning quality, undisturbed sleep—the higher their sex drive.

This study focused specifically on women who have gone through menopause, and researchers have found that the same effect applies to older women, but young girls also have lower sex drive if they sleep less.

However, another study has revealed that women of all ages, after a comfortable and long sleep, have an immediate increase in enthusiasm for sex. Researchers say that just one extra hour of sleep leads to a 14% increase in the chances of having sex the next day.