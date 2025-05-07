Indians can now visit 58 countries without a visa: Full list

New Delhi: Indian citizens can now travel to 58 countries without a visa. According to the 2025 rankings of Henley Passport Index, India dropped to position 81 from 80 in 2024.
Here is the complete list of 58 countries where Indian passport holders can travel without a visa or where they can get a visa on arrival or an eVisa.
Africa:
Angola
Burundi
Cape Verde Islands
Comoros Islands
Djibouti
Guinea-Bissau
Kenya
Madagascar
Malawi
Mozambique
Namibia
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Tanzania
Zimbabwe
Asia:
Bhutan
Cambodia
Indonesia
Iran
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao
Malaysia
Maldives
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Oceania:
Fiji
Kiribati
Marshall Islands
Micronesia Niue
Palau Islands
Samoa
Timor-Leste
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Caribbean and Americas:
Barbados
Bolivia
Dominica
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Middle East and Others:
Egypt
Qatar
Special territories like the Cook Islands and Tibet are also included under specific entry guidelines.
