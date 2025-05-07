Indians can now visit 58 countries without a visa: Full list

New Delhi: Indian citizens can now travel to 58 countries without a visa. According to the 2025 rankings of Henley Passport Index, India dropped to position 81 from 80 in 2024.

Here is the complete list of 58 countries where Indian passport holders can travel without a visa or where they can get a visa on arrival or an eVisa.

Africa:

Angola

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoros Islands

Djibouti

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Tanzania

Zimbabwe

Asia:

Bhutan

Cambodia

Indonesia

Iran

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Oceania:

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia Niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Timor-Leste

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Caribbean and Americas:

Barbados

Bolivia

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Middle East and Others:

Egypt

Qatar

Special territories like the Cook Islands and Tibet are also included under specific entry guidelines.