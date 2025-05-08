Operation Sindoor: Air India, AI Express offer free cancellations, rescheduling

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express have offered free rescheduling of tickets or full refunds on cancellations for armed forces personnel who have bookings with the airlines. The announcement came against the backdrop of India’s armed forces destroying nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday.

‘In the prevailing situation, for those personnel holding defence fares who are booked on Air India and Air India Express flights till 31 May 2025, we are offering full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to 30 June 2025 to support their duty commitments,’ Air India said in a post on X on Wednesday. A similar post was also shared by Air India Express.

The offer applies to all defense personnel holding tickets booked under defense fares on either airline until May 31, 2025, with a one-time rescheduling waiver valid up to June 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, at least 27 airports in India will remain closed until May 9. This decision follows India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As part of Operation Sindoor, Indian defence forces carried out coordinated strikes deep inside Pakistan, aiming to eliminate terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Airports across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, among others, will be shut down due to restrictions following Operation Sindoor.