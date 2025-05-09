Bajaj launches 2025 Platina NXT 110 in India: Details

Mumbai: Bajaj has now launched the 2025 iteration of the Platina NXT 110, in India. The 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 NXT is available at a price tag of Rs 74,214.

The updated Platina 110 NXT carries the same engine as the previous model. However, it has now been tuned to comply with the OBD-2B norms, implemented by the Government of India. It gets a 115.45cc engine with a peak power and torque output of 8.5 hp and 9.81 Nm, respectively. Also, the electronic carburetor has now been replaced with a fuel injection unit.

Also Read: Things to know about Pope Leo XIV

The 2025 Bajaj Platina now gets a chrome bezel around the headlight setup with LED DRLs at the front and is offered in Red-Black, Silver-Black, and Yellow Black color options. The brand has now integrated a USB charging port above the digital console.

The Platina NXT stands on 17-inch alloy wheels, and the suspension duty is undertaken by telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers.